Britney Spears takes swipe at drive-thru attendant who took 'pity' on the singer

Britney Spears' followers are not new to the singer ranting about something every other day but the American singer took an aim at fast food employee this time.



Taking on the social media platform on Saturday, the Toxic singer penned a fiery post slamming the drive-thru attendant who assured her that “everything is gonna be ok” despite having no clue about her situation.

“He doesn't KNOW ME and I sure as hell didn't know his (expletive). I'm that meditation (expletive). now [woman meditating]... my husband hates it … he thinks I've gone bonkers,” she said.

“My masseuse is always doing it and he looks so peaceful ... I'm like wow ... that looks interesting. Falling deep into yourself ... I say all this because I try to make effort to take care of myself. Normally I forget to eat.

“I wait way too long and I'm too sensitive so if anything goes wrong at the house it's like the world has ended. So l got in my car yesterday and I cried ... I cried so damn hard but geez, my car is my spaceship [rocket ship emoji],” she continued.

Britney further shared: “it's where I have my best interests, thoughts, creative urges, ideas, it's spiritual … totally spiritual and we're all in this together on the road. [car emoji] So I don't feel alone unless those big 18 wheelers come by and hog the road and I want to (expletive) on myself … but it's me time … my own inner thoughts.

“Well …………… I had been crying in the car ... but nobody could tell, only me ... my face still looked normal … I was fine, but then there he was … this big man at the (expletive) window [window emoji]… he gave me PITY !!! IT'S GONNA BE OK !!! …………… (expletive) DID HE JUST SAY ???

“He doesn't KNOW ME and I sure as hell didn't know his (expletive) so why did he say that ??? It's all gonna be ok !!! I was offended. (expletive) stupid man at Jack in The Box. You don't know me … you're not my blood so go (expletive) yourself !!!”