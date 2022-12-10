Jennifer Lopez looks fierce as she shares sizzling mirror snaps

Jennifer Lopez wowed her 228M followers on Friday as she took to Instagram to share a slew of selfies ahead of the release of her second Ben Affleck-inspired studio album.

In her caption, the 53-year-old singer wrote simply 'Hi' with a white heart emoji and hashtagged her upcoming studio album This Is Me... Now.

On November 25, the songstress announced her first album in eight years following up the Ben Affleck-inspired album that was released nearly two decades ago.

The Marry Me actress brought the heat when she struck a pose while gazing into a mirror with smoldering eyes made up of silver-gray eyeshadow and black eyeliner.

The Jenny From The Block singer rocked a brown lipliner and light lip gloss as she pouted in another snap.

Her brunette tresses - highlighted with blonde money pieces - were styled in a voluminous and casual blowout. However, she was dressed casually in a gray graphic tank top with text across the chest.

The comments section of her Instagram post was practically ablaze with fire emojis as fans of the JLO reacted with delight at the image.



Her 2002 album This Is Me... Then was made when JLo was previously engaged to the Oscar-winning actor.

Recently, the couple rekindled the romance and their relationship after parting ways 17 years ago.

In July 2021, the pair got back together and tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022.

The Marry Me actress's follow-up album is slated for release sometime in 2023.



