Jackie Chan: 'We’re talking about Rush Hour 4 right now'

Rush Hour star Jackie Chan revealed that talks are in motion for the fourth instalment of the series.

As per Variety, appearing at the Red Sea International Film Festival, the 68-year-old has confirmed that Rush Hour 4 is underway.

“We’re talking about Rush Hour 4 right now,” he revealed.

The news for the confirmation of the upcoming Rush Hour sequel has been out for a while after Chris Tucker revealed in 2018 that a fourth installment was underway.

“It’s happening,” adding, “This is going to be the rush of all rushes. Jackie is ready, and we want to do this so that people don’t ever forget it.”

“There are so many good action stars,” said Chan. “My action is better than some other people, not because I’m really good, but because I write a script suitable for myself. I can use the camera angle to make my action better. At night, I go home and edit myself and use those kinds of things to make my action better.”

Rush Hour made a total of $244 million at the box office and saw both Chan and Tucker return for two sequels, Rush Hour 2 and Rush Hour 3.