Netflix American comedy series 'Mo' season 2 renewal status

Netflix comedy series Mo was debuted in early October, and the fans are desperately waiting for its new season.

The Mohammed Amer and Rammy Youssef created series is based on the life of Amer himself, a Palestinian refugee who moved from Kuwait to Houston, Texas.

According to What's on Netflix, the show became one of the most-viewed series in the comedy genre and got a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and the series has a rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb.

Amer recently attended the Red Sea Film Festival and answering a question about season 2, said that "Ask Netflix, I don’t know what’s going on. We’ve only won awards and we’re in the top 10 lists. I don’t know what’s going on."

According to the outlet, the streaming platform has not made any official statement regarding the renewal of the series yet.