Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accomplish their mission

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary was the most watched show on Netflix in the US and UK on Friday.

Deadline reported that the documentary has become Netflix’s biggest show of the year in the UK after it dropped in a blaze of publicity on Thursday morning.

Prince Harry slammed the media "feeding frenzy" over his relationship with Meghan in an explosive Netflix docuseries aired Thursday, also criticising his family for failing to protect her and his mother Diana.

The royal family has been braced for the first three episodes of six-part series "Meghan & Harry".

The family was largely spared during the first episodes broadcast, but was still on the end of accusations of "unconscious" racial bias and that it did not help Meghan or Diana after her 1992 divorce from Harry's father Charles, now king.

"To see another woman in my life who I love go through this feeding frenzy, that's hard," said Harry. "It is basically the hunter versus the prey."

"The moment that she divorced, the moment she left the institution, then she was by herself," Harry, 38, said of his mother, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

"Yes, she may well have been one of most influential, powerful women in the world, but she was completely exposed to this."

Meghan also took aim at the family for failing to counter negative press reports about her, saying "it was horrible, but I continued to hold the line, like say nothing".

Her husband said the family ignored racist undertones in the reports.