Katrina Kaif wishes Vicky Kaushal first anniversary, calls him her 'ray of light'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9, 2021

Katrina Kaif dedicates a special post to husband Vicky Kaushal on their first wedding anniversary, also calls him her 'ray of light.'

The Bang Bang actress shared a post which had pictures and a video. The first picture is from their wedding day. The second picture is an unseen picture of the couple.

The video she shared showed Vicky dancing to some song in Punjabi style which made Katrina laugh. The caption on the post read: “My Ray of Light. Happy One Year.”

Kaif’s father-in-law Sham Kaushal also wished and showered his blessings on the duo. He wrote: “Happy Anniversary. May God’s blessings be always with u. Puttar, u have brought so much happiness to the family. Love & blessings.”



Actress Ileana D’cruz wrote: “You two nothing but love! Happy Anniversary.”

Vicky Kaushal also wished wife Katrina Kaif through a lovely Instagram post. He wrote: “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.