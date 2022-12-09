Nick Carter seen for first time after rape allegations

Nick Carter appeared in high spirits as he stepped out on the day he was accused of raping a disabled woman on a tour bus in 2001.



The singer, 42, has denied the claims and was joined by his band Backstreet Boys as they chatted with fans outside the Empire State Building in New York City on Thursday.

Despite news that the band's holiday special has been axed in the wake of the new lawsuit, the group seemed in high spirits.

Carter, casually clad in jeans and trainers, waved at onlookers before posing for photographs with bandmates Aj Mclean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson.

Celebrities set to appear on the special were Seth Rogen, Meghan Trainor, Nikki Glaser, Rob Riggle, Ron Funches, and Atsuko Okatsuka.

The news came after Carter was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl on a tour bus during the band's 2001 tour.

The disabled woman who alleges Carter raped her, sobbed during a press conference on Thursday, announcing her lawsuit against the star.