Meghan Markle demanded people ‘bend over’ after bagging Prince Harry?

File Footage

Meghan Markle allegedly wanted people to ‘bend for her’ once she married Prince Harry and entered the royal fold.



This allegation has been issued by the host of the To Di For Daily podcast, Kinsey Schofield.

She started by telling the Daily Star, “To repeatedly tell us that you weren’t aware of things like taboo subject matters that could hurt the royal brand, walkabouts, the national anthem, or protocol in general makes it seem like Meghan was not fully invested in the royal transition.”

“It makes you wonder if she just thought she would show up and change things… or people would bend for her.”

Before concluding she also referenced an earlier admission by a separate expert who pointed out Sofie Wessex’s offer of help and highlighted how, “She references the movie Princess Diaries and says there's no class or system on how to become a royal, but we've heard from respected friends of the family like Gyles Brandreth that the Queen offered Meghan both lovely Sophie [Wessex] and Lady Susan Hussey to help guide her through this new foreign system. Meghan rejected the idea.”