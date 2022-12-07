Shae Gill becomes ambassador for Spotify EQUAL

Shae Gill, who rose to fame after Pasoori alongside Ali Sethi which became a global hit soon after its release, is Spotify EQUAL Ambassador for the month of December.
Spotify EQUAL is an initiative by the biggest songs streaming platform to empower and represent the ‘women’ in music. Previously, Nazia Hassan and Arooj Aftab made it to the EQUAL and also lit up the TIMES Square in New York City.
Gill is very experimental with her music. But, whatever she touches, she turns it into gold. She has a soulful voice and she has covered numerous ghazals like Niyat-e-shoq. Her recent track Sukoon in collaboration with Hassaan and Roshaan is popular among the masses.
