Priyanka Chopra makes it to BBC's 100 influential women list

Priyanka Chopra is among BBC's 100 influential women

Priyanka Chopra is keen about everything she does, be it acting or activism. She has always been patriotic and passionate towards her country and work respectively. This year, she is among four Indian women who made it to BBC’s 100 influential women list.

The achievement doesn’t end here, she is the only Indian actress on that list which makes it even more special.

'After her movie debut in 2002, the former Miss World’s breakthrough in Hollywood came as she made history as the first South Asian actress to lead an American network drama series Quantico in 2015. Her Hollywood acting credits include Isn't It Romantic and The Matrix Resurrections. She has established her own production company, making films in India. Chopra is also a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador, campaigning for children’s rights and education for girls.’ BBC reported.

In the same report, quoting Priyanka, it wrote, ‘The MeToo movement and subsequent voices of collective women coming together, protecting each other, and standing by each other – there’s something very powerful in togetherness.’

Priyanka was seen in Dubai for Red Sea Film Festival recently. She will soon be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s film.