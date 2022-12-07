Meghan Markle addresses suicidal ideations: ‘Didn’t see a way out’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just shed some light on her mental health struggles and desires to ‘end it all’ in a candid chat.



Her admission came during a candid chat at the New York City gala for the Ripple of Hope Award.

According to a report by Express UK, the Duchess admits she went public with her struggles because she didn’t “want anyone to feel alone.” Especially in cases where “you don't see a way out”.

During the course of her chat, she also went on to reference similar feelings of isolation that many ‘surely’ felt during the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown but made it clear that it “wasn't an easy decision.”

The 41-year-old mother-of-two began by saying, “We all need to, when we can, if we feel brave enough, to just speak honestly about your own experience.”

“It gives other people space and courage to do the same,” Meghan also weighed in before concluding.