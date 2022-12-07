Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hurting people with their comments about royal family

Meghan Markle, who is allegedly cashing her time with the royal family, took a veiled jibe at the Firm as the Duchess revealed that she felt "ashamed" to express her feelings during her time in the family.



This Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being accused of selling the royal life for money and award.

The California-base couple's move is seemingly hurting the royal fans and some intellectuals who are urging the Sussexes to focus on their new life instead of scratching the old wounds.

During an onstage interview at The Ripple of Hope awards last night, Meghan said: "I knew that if I didn't say it, then I would do it. Just didn't want to be alive any more."



The new bombshell Netflix docuseries set to be released on Thursday, with Prince William having broken his silence yesterday - though only to talk about rugby.

King Charles III, The Prince and Wales and other members of the Firm are trying to continue as normal despite the prospect of the show containing further damaging allegations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary's first trailer was released on the day Prince William and Kate Middleton landed in the United States for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

The timing of the trailer sparked widespread reactions as a large number of royal fans slammed the couple for the timing of its release. The first trailer had more than seven million views and around 300,000 people 'dislike' the video, more than 20,000 gave the trailer a thumbs up. The second trailer of the series received huge backlash.