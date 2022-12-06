Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber rock winter glam look on date night in New York City

Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber spotted in New York City on Monday night.

The loved-up pair was clicked outside 4 Charles Prime Rib restaurant as they treated themselves with a low-key date night.

Hailey and Justin were pictured as they exited the eatery. The runway queen, 26, was seen wearing baggy black jeans and a 90s inspired bomber jacket. She paired the winter-inspired outfit with her statement sunglasses.

The STAY singer, 28, on the other hand, surprised the onlookers as he rocked a pink padded jacket and tracksuit bottoms with bold trainers and a casual baseball cap.

Hailey was pictured carrying a grey moon shaped Bottega Venetta bag on her arm as she walked close to her husband after enjoying a cosy dinner date.

Hailey and Justin’s latest outing came after the Rhode beauty founder shared that she has a cyst 'the size of an apple' on her ovaries.

Hailey also shut down any pregnancy speculation, revealing “not a baby” on her stomach and added, “I don't have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun.”