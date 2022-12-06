Machine Gun Kelly ex-lover crashes his party after accusing him of cheating

File Footage

Machine Gun Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Sommer Ray crashed his rocker’s Art Basel party where he showed up with fiancé Megan Fox.

An insider told Page Six that Ray did not cause any drama during the bash but “kept looking” at the lovebirds from across the dance floor.

The rapper and his ladylove seemed unfazed by Roy’s presence at the Miami megaclub E11even, claimed the source.

Kelly and Fox stayed at the party till the morning after MGK’s 45-minute performance on-stage and left without any interaction with Roy.

This comes after Ray accused the rapper of cheating on her with now-fiancé Fox in an interview with Logan Paul on his podcast.

She told Paul about dating Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, while revealing that she never had any physical relation with him.

“I make you wait at least three months because I have to make sure that you’re someone good to me,” Roy said. “Colson never passed the test.”

She then alleged, “I don’t really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox if you look at the timeline.”



