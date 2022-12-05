Ayushmann Khurrana thanks fans for positive reviews for 'An Action Hero'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Anand L Rai, the producer of the latest movie An Action Hero, posted a joint message on Instagram thanking the audience for their favourable reviews of the movie and expressing their hope that it would encourage more people to see it in theatres, according to IndiaToday.



Ayushmann and Anand's note read, "As a team, we are always aligned and inclined to try and cause creative disruption. From Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and now An Action Hero, we have tried to give audiences something new to savour and discuss through our brand of cinema. So, we are humbled with all the positivity and the strong word of mouth surrounding An Action Hero."

The note further added, "We hope this snowballs into more and more people coming to the theatres. We have always wanted to tell stories differently and back projects that are fresh, that are unique & clutter-breaking. We are grateful for the love that's coming our way for An Action Hero."

An Action Hero stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The film is an action thriller which released in theatres on December 2, 2022. The film is directed by debutant director Anirudh Iyer, written by Neeraj Yaadav, and co-produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions.