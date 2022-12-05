Kate Middleton secretly meets Lilibet in US?

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited US last week where Britain’s heir to the throne rewarded five entrepreneurs with £1 million each as part of his Earthshot Prize initiative to support efforts to save the planet from warming temperatures.



Amid their visit to US, California-based royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released the trailer of their Netflix docuseries apparently to overshadow the Prince and Princess of Wales trip.

Now, according to New Idea, Kate Middleton, who shares a close bond with her brother-in-law Prince Harry, contacted him and asked if there was any way they could meet in the days leading up to their mutual events.

The report, citing a source claimed, the Duke of Sussex was ‘on board’ for a private meeting to take place with Kate Middleton.

Although no public reunion was reported between the Wales and Sussexes, the report quoted insider as saying “At the end of the day, Harry loves Kate, and feels his kids deserve to know her.”

The insider told the publication: “Regardless of what has happened in the past with Harry and Meghan, Kate desperately wanted to have a visit with their children.”

“Kate loves kids, whether they’re her own, her nieces and nephews, or the children she raises money for through her charities. She meets kids every single day and finds it absurd and a little sad that she hasn’t spent any time with Harry’s little girl.”