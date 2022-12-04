Netflix to release comedy thriller 'Violent Nights' after a long time: Find out why

Netflix may bring comedy thriller Violent Night, which was released on December 2 in its fold but only in some regions.

Violent Night, featuring David Harbour from Netflix's flagship series Stranger Things, will be coming to the streaming platform due to the deal of the streaming platform with Universal Studios.

According to What's on Netflix, Netflix (US) struck a deal with Universal Studios in 2021, which pertains to all of the movies releasing on the streaming platform after four years of their original release.

The deal announcement was as follows, "As part of the deal, Netflix will also license rights to the full Animated and Live Action slate from UFEG about 4 years after release as well as rights to select titles from Universal’s vast movie library."



Therefore, Violent Night won’t be on Netflix (US) until 2026. As far as other countries go, it is not easy to track when will the movie be added.

Central European nations receive Universal movies within three months of their release, which means the movie will be added in these regions in early 2023.

South Korea adds universal movies a year after their theatrical release, this makes Violent Night to release in late 2023.



Countries like Canada, Japan, South Africa, India, and the United Kingdom bring Universal movies two and a half years after their theatrical release, so this Christmas movie won't come until at least in 2024.





