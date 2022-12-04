Pakistani racers set to participate in Dubai Endurance Karting Championship 2022

National Karting team. — Photo by author

KARACHI: Pakistan's national racing squad is ready to participate in the final round four of the Dubai Endurance Karting Championship 2022.



Pakistan's karting squad comprises Shamiq Saeed (c), Saad Lari (team manager), Samad Soomro, Shahzad Qureshi, Uzair Magsi and Enaam Ahmed (racers) all of whom will represent the country at an international racing event after almost 10 years.

Around 42 teams will participate in this mega sporting event including 15 national champion teams from Europe.

Prominent participants in the event include formula one world champion Fernando Alonso and former F1 driver Pedro De La Rosa.



"Competing at this level is daunting. Our team lacks in experience however there is no shortage of commitment, passion and desire to excel, compete and go wheel to wheel with the world champion drivers," the team's captain Saeed said.

"We view this as a tremendous opportunity to learn and gain experience and bring that knowledge back to the country for raising the bar at the local level. After all how often does one get a chance to practice & race against F1 Drivers including a 2 time FI World Champion," he added.

"Inshallah hoping to make the country and the people proud of our efforts," he concluded.