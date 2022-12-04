‘Warrior’: Arshad Nadeem undergoes elbow surgery

Nadeem (R) with Bajwa (L) after the surgery — provided by the author

LAHORE: Pakistani olympian Arshad Nadeem has undergone an elbow surgery in London, with his doctor confident of his early recovery, it emerged on Sunday.



Nadeem's surgery was performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr Ali Sher Bajwa, who said that the talented javelin thrower will be fully fit soon. The surgeon shared that the athlete had two injuries but he is on the path to recovery now.

"I'm happy and satisfied that our goal behind the surgery was achieved. We also used state of the art facilities for the surgery,” said Bajwa.

He said that the injuries but Nadeem proved that he is a "warrior and a champion".

Nadeem will spend one week with Bajwa and his team for rehabilitation before returning home. The rest of Nadeem’s rehabilitation period will be spent under the guidance of his coach Salman Butt.



Recently, Nadeem participated in the National Athletics Championship in Lahore and won a gold medal as expected. He managed an 81.21-metre throw to claim the first spot.

The Commonwealth Games gold medallist told the media that he had only trained for 20 days and managed to throw more than 81 meters, which has given him hope that he can throw long again soon.

"I will succeed and win medals for Pakistan in the events to be held in 2023 and 2024. Qualifying for the 2024 Olympics is my target," the Javelin thrower said.

It must be noted here that Nadeem won Pakistan's first Gold medal in Commonwealth Games Athletics since 1962.

After the conclusion of the CWG 2022, Nadeem participated in the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games 2022 in Konya, Turkey, and secured a gold medal.

Nadeem also performed prominently in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and the World Athletics Championship 2022 — finishing fifth in both events.