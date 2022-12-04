Emma Corrin believes ‘Lady Chatterly’s Lover’ honors the ‘power of sensuality’

Emma Corrin opened up on what she hoped viewers would experience from her latest released Netflix film Lady Chatterly’s Lover.

Lady Chatterly’s Lover is a new adaptation of the D.H. Lawrence novel that was famously banned for decades due to its ‘immorality.’

Corrin, who played Princess Diana in the fourth season of The Crown, plays Lady Constance ‘Connie’ Chatterley in the film - whose crumbling marriage leads her to embark on a torrid affair with the new gamekeeper (played by Jack O’Connell).

Speaking to People, Corrin explained, “A journey that I think a lot of women go on is finding that power in your sexuality, and also knowing that it’s okay to want pleasure and to strive for pleasure, and for that to be a really powerful and beautiful thing and not something that you need to not acknowledge at all, or feel bad about, or shame over.”

“I think that it’s a really beautiful thing, and I think that the film really honours it in a powerful way,” she said of the film’s explicit love scenes.

O’Connell also echoed his co-star’s words as he too sees it as “definitely a campaign towards some form of equality.”

“One of the best ways I think you can enact change is to demonstrate it and use the platforms or our positions to be able to do that,” the actor explained.

“Definitely made it feel like a very poignant and relevant thing to be a part of.”

Lady Chatterley's Lover is currently streaming on Netflix.