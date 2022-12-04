Shakira asks ‘media to stop speculation’ about romance with surfing instructor

Shakira is clearing the air about her personal life as she opened up on the massive speculations around her romantic ties with surfing instructor.

The Waka Waka singer, who split from Gerard Pique after years of dating, recently found herself amidst the rumours of having found love again.

However, shutting down the hearsay, Shakira opened up: “Out of respect for my children and the vulnerable moment they are going through, I ask the media to stop the speculation.”

“I have no partner and nothing other than devoting myself entirely to my children and their welfare,” she added, as per Marca.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that the surf instructor has been in touch with their entire family as he has also given lessons to Gerard in the past.

The rumours rook over the scene when Shakira was spotted surfing with the 24-year-old Gorka Ezkurdia by a beach.

In the since-viral photos, the two were seen standing close to each other.