New book brings Harry, Meghan relationship with Queen to ‘question’

Royal commentators thought that Gyles Brandreth’s book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait has brought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the Queen to ‘question’.

“I think that this [the book] gives a real insight into the queen’s relationship with Harry and Meghan towards [sic] the end of her life,” she told GB News.

The To Di For Daily podcast host explained that the Queen’s supposed illness outs her bond with her grandson and granddaughter-in-law in a new light.

“Now, did Harry and Meghan really decline their last invitation to spend time with her?” Kinsey Schofield asked.

“If they knew that she was suffering from cancer, I would certainly hope not.”

“Or perhaps, the family didn’t think they could trust them with that information,” she added, saying “it really makes you start to question their relationship with the queen.”

“Here in the United States, Harry goes on television and talks about incredibly close they are,” the R is for Revenge Dress author said. “He’s trying to protect her from certain members of the staff or family. And I think in reality we’re realising [sic] that there was a real divide here.”