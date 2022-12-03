Kanye West’s decade-old song hints he’s ‘black supremacist’

FileFootage

Kanye West's recent supporting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party has raised many eyebrows but the rapper apparently released a whole ‘white supremacy manifesto’.



The Donda 2 hitmaker was slammed by Jimmy Kimmel as he said: “We’ll load it into a cannon and launch it into the ocean, shall we?”

Kanye released a controversial song blackhead shaven in 2013 in which he said that he would have died if he had revealed what he knew.

“You’ve been a menace for the longest time. But I’m not finished, I’m loyal. And you know it,” West says in the song.

“If I had known what I knew in the past, I would have passed out in –. “ he added.

Meanwhile, the hip-hop artist was also slammed by Piers Morgan for his pro-Nazi statements, “I had a lengthy text exchange with Kanye ‘Ye’ West the other day which indicated he’s now revelling in causing maximum offence.

"He wasn’t just racist, and anti-Semitic, but horribly homophobic too - and his latest pro-Hitler rant is sadly more evidence he’s lost the plot,” Piers wrote on Twitter this Friday.