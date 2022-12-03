Kanye West’s decade-old song hints he’s ‘black supremacist’

Kanye West's recent supporting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party has raised many eyebrows but the rapper apparently released a whole ‘white supremacy manifesto’.
The Donda 2 hitmaker was slammed by Jimmy Kimmel as he said: “We’ll load it into a cannon and launch it into the ocean, shall we?”
Kanye released a controversial song blackhead shaven in 2013 in which he said that he would have died if he had revealed what he knew.
“You’ve been a menace for the longest time. But I’m not finished, I’m loyal. And you know it,” West says in the song.
“If I had known what I knew in the past, I would have passed out in –. “ he added.
Meanwhile, the hip-hop artist was also slammed by Piers Morgan for his pro-Nazi statements, “I had a lengthy text exchange with Kanye ‘Ye’ West the other day which indicated he’s now revelling in causing maximum offence.
"He wasn’t just racist, and anti-Semitic, but horribly homophobic too - and his latest pro-Hitler rant is sadly more evidence he’s lost the plot,” Piers wrote on Twitter this Friday.
The singer shared adorable images taken in a photo booth with Brooke Sansone for his 31st birthday
BTS' RM first-ever solo album 'Indigo' was released on December 2, 2022
The Backstreet Boys were due to perform at London’s O2 Arena the next day when the news broke.
Why video of Biden waiting for Prince William could anger Americans?
Earthshot Prize ceremony: Kate Middleton's necklace more expensive than Meghan and Harry's mansion
Meghan Markle takes action against her employee?