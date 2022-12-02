Rishi Sunak says 'job is never done' amid royal family racist row

Rishi Sunak is sharing his opinion on the ongoing Buckingham Palace racism row.
The new PM of Britain says it is not ideal that he interferes with the royal matters since they are a separate entity than the parliament.
Mr Sunak told broadcasters: "It wouldn't be right for me to comment on matters to do with the royal palace. As we've all seen, they've acknowledged what's happened and made an apology for it."
"As I've talked about in the past, I have experienced racism in my life.
"But what I am pleased to say is some of the things that I experienced when I was a kid and a young person I don't think would happen today because our country has made incredible progress in tackling racism.
"But the job is never done and that's why when whenever we see it we must confront it."
Mr Sunak's statement comes after Queen Elizabeth II's lady-in-waiting passed a racist remark at a Buckingham Palace guest.
