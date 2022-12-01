Zoe Saldaña’s honest confession over working in movie franchises for past 10 years

Zoe Saldaña has recently disclosed that she felt “stuck” in artistic sense while doing franchise movies for the last decade.

“I feel that for the last 10 years of my life, I've been just stuck. I felt stuck doing these franchises,” said Zoe in a new interview with Women’s Wear Daily.

Zoe, who worked on movies like Star Trek, Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy, shared “I'm very grateful for the opportunities that they provided, from collaborating with amazing directors and getting to meet cast members that I consider friends and getting to play a role that fans, especially children, love."

“But it also meant that I felt artistically stuck in my craft of not being able to expand or grow or challenge myself by playing different sorts of genres and different roles,” noted the actress.

During the interview, Zoe pointed out that after turning 44, she had been able to have opportunities to do projects which challenged her as a performer.

“I took control over my ageing and I took control over my voice and how I consider myself as a woman,” remarked Zoe.

The actress further mentioned, “I’m able to collaborate with filmmakers and producers and people in this industry that want that for women, that want women to be ageless and who don’t fetishise women’s youth.”

“And so, it’s interesting. It’s really interesting,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zoe was last seen in Netflix series From Scratch and crime movie Amsterdam this year.