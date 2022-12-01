BTS J-hope's look from 2022 MAMA Awards draws flirtatious reactions from RM and Jin

BTS J-hope took the internet by storm after he posted some pictures of his look from the second day of the 2022 MAMA Awards. BTS members, RM and Jin were among those who couldn't keep their calm.

On November 30, J-hope stepped onto the red carpet on the second day of the 2022 MAMA Awards in Japan.

The idol arrived alone, without his fellow BTS members, in a well-fitted low-cut black suit, exposing his abs. He completed his dashing look with dark shades.

According to Koreaboo, when J-hope posted pictures of his look on social media, netizens weren't the only ones "obsessed" with his look, his fellow group members, RM and Jin also wrote flirty comments under the pictures.

RM was the first one to comment. He wrote a Korean phrase that can be translated to "Ooh, sexy man."

Jin wrote a sarcastic comment, showing his surprise for J-hope's look. The oldest BTS member wrote, "Kekekekekeke. Who are you/ who is this?"

J-hope, being the most active member on Instagram quickly replied to Jin's comment with a simple, "Kekekeke."

To RM's comment, he wrote, "Is this enough to be considered sexy vibes?," using the lyrics of to RM's collab with Balming Tiger in reference to Sexy Nukim.



