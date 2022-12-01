Meghan Markle fans offer glimpse into $5000 a table charity event

Meghan Markle’s ‘Power of Women’ charity dinner has been making waves on social media as fans offer glimpse into the Tuesday event.

The glitzy event was also attended by Meghan’s fans who even brought framed photos of the mother-of-two at the $5000 a table dinner.

Taking to Twitter, Sharon Andrea dropped photos of the event and wrote: “Squad member Melonie Howell brought our table gifts."

Meanwhile, Meghan’s podcast is being slammed for having Spotify executives left ‘nervous’.

Writing for News AU, expert Daniela Elser said: “If Books Could Kill is a podcast about airport bestsellers by Michael Hobbes and Peter Shamshiri. It has only released three episodes so far, yet at the time of writing was beating Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast Archetypes on the Spotify charts.”

She then added, “… After its 12-week run, there just might be a few nervous executives at Spotify – you know, the ones who paid a reported $32 million to sign up Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.”