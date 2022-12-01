Meghan Markle release pregnancy picture from before Lilibet’s birth

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s docuseries trailer released by Netflix features a candid snap of the Duchess, from her second pregnancy with Lilibet.



The image has been shared as part of a collage of never-before-seen images of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The image is black-and-white and shows off the royal in a flowy dress, standing Infront of the hot sun.

The area surrounding her features flowing waters and lush greenery.

She is also seen wearing a full-coverage whicker hat, all which standing barefoot in the sand.

Check it out Below:



