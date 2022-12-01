 
Thursday December 01, 2022
Meghan Markle release pregnancy picture from before Lilibet’s birth

Meghan Markle shows off her maternal side with an image featuring her pregnancy with Lilibet

By Web Desk
December 01, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s docuseries trailer released by Netflix features a candid snap of the Duchess, from her second pregnancy with Lilibet.

The image has been shared as part of a collage of never-before-seen images of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The image is black-and-white and shows off the royal in a flowy dress, standing Infront of the hot sun.

The area surrounding her features flowing waters and lush greenery.

She is also seen wearing a full-coverage whicker hat, all which standing barefoot in the sand.

Check it out Below:

