Kim Kardashian wishes things with Kanye West ended differently: ‘Upsetting beyond belief’

Kim Kardashian feels like she cannot recognize the person her former husband Kanye West has become ever since they parted ways.

Despite taking a sigh of relief after signing divorce settlement with the rapper, the reality star feels sadness on how things ended with Kanye.

An insider spilled to Hollywood Life, “Kim has been praying that Kanye [West] would finally agree to settle this divorce, it’s been such a struggle with him.”

“So, of course, this is a massive relief, she’s so ready to step into this new chapter of her life,” the insider added.

However, the source went on to say that “there’s sadness as well though, she does wish that things could have been different.”

“She feels like she doesn’t even recognize the person that Kanye has turned into, it’s upsetting beyond belief,” the source continued.

The outlet further shared that Kim will continue to have a “connection” with Kanye for the sake of their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

“He’s the father of her children, she has to find a way to keep the peace with him for her kids’ sake,” the insider said.

“The fact is her kids love their dad and she wants them to have a good relationship with him and she goes above and beyond to facilitate that.”