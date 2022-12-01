BTS' RM shares 'Wildflower' teaser for upcoming solo album 'Indigo': Video

The South Korean singer and rapper RM has dropped the official teaser for his upcoming solo album Indigo.
On December 1, HYBE Entertainment took to its official YouTube account to release a teaser for Indigo.
The teaser was released with the title 'Wildflower' featuring Jo Yoo Jin, member of the rock band Cherry Filter.
In the MV teaser, RM walks in the desert during sunset and ends with his silhouette standing on a hill with a gorgeous view.
The music video is scheduled to release on December 2, 2022.
Previously, BTS member RM dropped the identity film teaser of Indigo.
RM will be the third member from BTS to debut his first solo album after J-Hope'/lsl Jack in the Box and Jin's The Astronaut.
Christine McVie dies at 79
Americans wait in rain as Prince William and Kate Middleton start US visit
'Ngozi Fulani previously accused King Charles and Camilla of domestic violence'
White House statement comes as a relief for Kate and William
Spotify is back with Wrapped 2022 featuring top artists, albums and songs globally
Rita Ora discusses speculations of third woman in Jay Z and Beyonce’s relation