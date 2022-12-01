BTS' RM shares 'Wildflower' teaser for upcoming solo album 'Indigo': Video

The South Korean singer and rapper RM has dropped the official teaser for his upcoming solo album Indigo.

On December 1, HYBE Entertainment took to its official YouTube account to release a teaser for Indigo.

The teaser was released with the title 'Wildflower' featuring Jo Yoo Jin, member of the rock band Cherry Filter.

In the MV teaser, RM walks in the desert during sunset and ends with his silhouette standing on a hill with a gorgeous view.

The music video is scheduled to release on December 2, 2022.



Previously, BTS member RM dropped the identity film teaser of Indigo.

RM will be the third member from BTS to debut his first solo album after J-Hope'/lsl Jack in the Box and Jin's The Astronaut.

