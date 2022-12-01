Meghan Markle dishes on joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Meghan Markle has recently broken her silence on joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on her final episode of season one of Archetypes podcast.



Andy Cohen, who’s the executive producer of the reality show, was in conversation with the Duchess of Sussex when he commented, “People felt I should add one more cast member to the show and it bubbled up somewhere that you moved to the States and everyone is like ‘Oh, she should join the Beverly Hills Housewives’. I'm like, she ain't joining the Beverly Hills Housewives, everybody.”

“She has a full plate! She's Meghan Markle! You never heard that? Good. Well, I never even tried to stoke the fire because I was like, 'Folks, that's not happening,’” continued Andy.

The Duchess of Sussex chimed in, “You mean really that this is my audition for Real Housewives of Montecito? Is this the moment?”

Andy quipped, “We'll build the show around you. How about that?”

To this, Meghan responded, “There will be no reality show. But I think it's so funny. No, I never heard that. I never heard about the Beverly Hills of it all.”

During the chat show, Andy asked Meghan if she still watched Real Housewives.

“I will tell you the truth. I stopped watching The Housewives when my life had its own level of drama that I stopped craving,” confessed the Suits alum.

She explained, “I get why it was such a huge, huge part of pop culture. And when it began, because you began with Orange County and I'm from California, at least it felt remotely like a world that I knew, but still felt so foreign.”