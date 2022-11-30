Pete Davidson mom looking forward to meet his new flame Emily Ratajkowski

Pete Davidson's mom looking forward to meet his new flame Emily Ratajkowski: 'Really excited'

Pete Davidson’s mother Amy Davidson approves of son's romance with Emily Ratajkowski as she is “really excited” to meet her.

An insider told Hollywood Life that the comedian is “completely into” the model and “talks about [Emily] nonstop to his friends.”

The source added that Davidson has also told his mother "all about the girl of his dreams" and she can’t wait to meet her.

“She told Pete that she is happy if he is happy and that she loves the fact that he is dating a ‘New York girl,’” the insider added.

The former Saturday Night Live star’s mom also relates to the model because she’s “a good single mother,” like herself as she “knows how hard it is to raise a child alone.”

“[Amy] wants the same things that Pete wants, ultimately, which is to find someone to spend his life with and have a family,” the source said.

“It is too early to talk about all of that, but Amy told him that you gotta start somewhere,” the insider concluded.