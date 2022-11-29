Amazon roped in Scarlett Johansson for 'Just Cause' limited series

Scarlett Johnson is set to enter her first significant foray on television in a limited thriller, Just Cause, for Amazon Prime Video, as per Deadline.

The Marvel actor will star in and executive produces Just Cause, a limited series based on the novel by John Katzenbach in 1992. The streamer has given a straight-to-series order to the project from Warner Bros. TV and writer Christy Hall (I Am Not Okay With This).

Previously, the novel was also adapted for a 1995 feature film starring Sean Connery. Johansson played the daughter of Connery’s character.

The story centers on Miami reporter Matt Cowart. A source close to the production revealed that Johansson would be playing a female version of the Madison Madi Cowart character.

In the novel, Cowart gets a letter from a death row inmate who claims to be innocent. As the investigation reopened, it led to several revelations and horrors lurking in the background.




