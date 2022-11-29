BTS's V achieves yet another milestone on Spotify with 600 million streams 

BTS member Kim Taehyung who goes by V has once again made the Army proud by achieving a new milestone.
On November 26, BTS star V has officially exceeded 600 million streams across all credits, with only three original soundtracks released under his profile.
Sweet Night, with over 266 million streams, Christmas Tree, with around 195 million streams, and It's Definitely You, with over 117 million streams, are the three original soundtracks of V.
While the instrumental versions of the songs received a total of 22.2 million streams.
With all these streams V has achieved now over 600 cumulative Spotify streams altogether.
Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper spent Thanksgiving together with their daughter Lea De Seine amid reconciliation rumours
Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski are in no rush to put a label on their relationship, source
Howard Stern addresses Oprah Winfrey’s social media posts featuring her lavish home
Will Smith appears in first late-night interview eight months after the Oscars slap
Love Actually follows the lives of eight very different couples dealing with their love lives in various loosely...
Miley Cyrus mother Tish Cyrus confirms romance with 'Prison Break' actor Dominic Purcell