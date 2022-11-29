Hugh Grant talks iconic dance in 'Love Actually': 'I didn't fancy doing' it

Hugh Grant performs an iconic dance sequence in the 2003 movie Love Actually. The actor revealed that the now-viral moment almost didn't happen.

In a new special presented by Diane Sawyer, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson and more, revisited the 2003 film and discuss how it became a global sensation, via Entertainment Tonight.

During the interview, Hugh Grant opened up about his now-viral dance scene in the film, which he was not keen on filming at all.

“I saw it in the script, and I thought, 'Well, I'll hate doing that.’ I didn't fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it,” Grant shared.

Writer and director Richard Curtis confirmed Grant's hesitation, telling the host that Grant was “grumpy” but knew it was a “contractual obligation.”

“I think he was hoping I’d get ill or something and we’d say, 'Oh, well, what a shame, we’ll have to lose that dancing sequence,’” Curtis added.

Pointing out that he was out of rhythm at the beginning of the scene, “especially at the beginning when I wiggle my a**," Grant revealed that it was his idea to have the prime minister’s secretary come into the room he was dancing in to end the moment.

“I will give myself this credit, it was my idea to have that secretary lady catch me...genius,” he said.

“And to this day, there's many people, and I agree with them, who think it's the most excruciating scene ever committed to celluloid, but then some people like it.”

Love Actually follows the lives of eight very different couples dealing with their love lives in various loosely interrelated tales all set during a frantic month before Christmas in London, England.