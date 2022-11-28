Amanda Holden looks sensational in plaid skirt suit: Photos

Amanda Holden turned heads on Monday as she stepped out in near-identical outfits.
Britain's Got Talent judge, 51, wore a plaid blazer and miniskirt as she left the Global Radio studios in central London after their Heart FM Breakfast Show.
Amanda, 51, looked gorgeous in a pink number as she stunned in her two-piece set, which featured a pale pink and red design.
She teamed the look with a pale pink turtle neck sweater and cream suede boots, and a matching beige YSL handbag.
Meanwhile, Amanda shared a stunning snap with her lookalike daughters on Instagram.
It comes after Amanda said 'the deal is not done about her return to Britain's Got Talent
