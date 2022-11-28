‘Crash Landing On You’ couple Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin become parents to baby boy

The Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have welcomed a baby boy on November 27, 2022.

They couple become parents to their first child, a boy as confirmed by the official agency in a statement.

"Son Ye Jin gave birth to a son today,"stated the agency. "Both the mother and child are in good health."





Hyun and Son, both 40, tied the knot on March 31, 2022 and announced in late June that they were expecting a baby.

"A new life has arrived for us," Son wrote on her Instagram account at the time. "It's still hard for me to believe, but changes to my body tell me every day that it is true."

Previously in September at a promotional event, Hyun also said, "It still doesn't feel real (that I'm going to be a father), but I think I need to live a better life … it is such a huge blessing, so I'm waiting with good expectations."

For the unversed, the duo worked together in the 2018 film The Negotiation, then they appeared in the blockbuster hit drama Crash Landing On You later in 2019-20 and started dating the same year.