Prince Harry’s hilarious nickname revealed by ‘passionate’ ex-flame

Prince Harry was once given a hilarious nickname by a particularly ‘passionate’ ex-lover of his, who has now come out to share details about their alleged short romance.



Talking to The Sun recently, former US reality star Catherine Ommanney, now 51, revealed that she ‘had the time of her life’ with a 21-year-old Prince Harry all the way back in 2006 when she was about 34.

Sharing how the Duke of Sussex gave her the ‘most passionate kiss’ she’s ever had, Catherine also revealed the fun nickname that she gave the young prince back in the day based on a rather quirky habit of his.

As per Catherine, a 21-year-old Prince Harry ‘had a habit of sucking on lollipops’, which made her give him the fun and sweet nickname ‘baby’.

Catherine also shared that Prince Harry, who at the time was in an on-again off-again relationship with ex Chelsy Davy, always ‘dreamed of living an ordinary life’.

Prince Harry is now married to Meghan Markle since 2018, and the couple now live in Montecito with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, since stepping down as senior royals in 2020.