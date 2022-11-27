Grimes does not 'identify' with word 'mother', says he kids call her by name

Grimes, former girlfriend of Elon Musk, does not want to be labelled a 'mom.'
She tells Vogue: "I think having a baby was a big rebirth for me artistically. Being a mother feels weird for me to say," she said in 2021.
Grimes, whose actual name is Claire Elise Boucher, says her son calls her by name.
"X says Claire, but he doesn’t say 'mama'… like, maybe he can sense my distaste for the word 'mother.'
"I don’t even know why I have a distaste for it, I respect it ... I just can't identify with it, weirdly", she told Vogue magazine.
Elon and Grimes share two kids together. The couple had broken up by the time their second child, a daughter, was born in December 2021.
Grimes confirmed her split after the release of her Vanity Fair interview in March.
"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now,"
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly pushed over the edge into Megxit by the late Queen
Gwendoline Christie essays the role of Principal Larissa Weems, who is in charge of protecting a school full of...
Queen was concerned over Prince Harry's strong feelings for Meghan Markle
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are allegedly facing marriage problems
Meghan Markle is rumoured to be gearing up for a return to Instagram, as per an online gossip portal's sources
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finding themselves stuck in a series of nicknames