Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘troubling couple’ for staffers who have ‘unique nicknames’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly come under heavy criticism since their return to the UK with many staffers coming up with unique names for the duo.



This surprising insight has been brought to light by Prince Philip's pal Gyles Brandeth.

The pal began by revealing the unappealing names Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are referred by and left a ripple effect.



According to a report by The Mirror, “Whenever the names of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex come up in court circles, courtiers flinch and change the subject or refer to them as ‘persons who live overseas’.”

This is drastically different to the welcome Queen Elizabeth extended to Meghan Markle, back when she was to enter the fold.

The book went on to address Queen Elizabeth’s devotion to Prince Harry and how “she truly wished him well in his new life abroad.”

According to reports, “The truth is that when her grandson told her he was marrying Meghan Markle, she was truly delighted by the prospect. She liked Meghan and told lots of people so. And she did everything she could to make her future granddaughter-in-law feel welcome.”