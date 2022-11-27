Ryan Coogler pens letter to thank fans for 'Black Panther' success

Ryan Coogler pens letter to thank the fans for 'Black Panther' success

Ryan Coogler thanked the fans on the success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with a heartfelt letter.

"That is the only word that comes to mind for your support of our work in the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. I am filled with it," he began.





"Thank you. Thank you to the people who bought their tickets early and camped out opening weekend. Thank you to those of you [who] took their families out – young ones and elders in tow. To those who organized youth screenings and afterparties, who bought out theaters for communities and friends. To all of you who watched multiple times, and encouraged other folks to check it out.

"Our film is over two and a half hours long, so thank you for holding those bathroom breaks. Our film has 6 languages spoken in it. Thank you for bearing with the subtitles.

The filmmaker also opened up went on tthe death of Chadwick Boseman, adding that the movie "deals with the inescapable emotion of human grief" as he thanked fans "for opening yourself up to the emotional journey of this film".

"We made something to honor our friend, who was a giant in our industry, and we also made something to be enjoyed in a theatrical setting with friends, family, and strangers," he added. "Something to be quoted and discussed. To be debated. Something to make people both physically and emotionally feel seen.

"This medium wouldn't exist without an audience, and I thank you for giving me professional purpose, and an emotional outlet. I look forward to bringing you more stories in the future. Sincerely, Ryan Coogler. Liik'k Talokan, Wakanda Forever, Chadwick Forever, Long Live T'Challa."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is opened to generally good reviews and an outstanding box-office.