Dwayne Johnson 'count blessings' with family on new Thanksgiving video

Dwayne Johnson revealed the cause why he and his mother often get choked up on Thanksgiving.

"Back in my early teens, we had a few rough Thanksgiving where we would pray in hopes that another family would invite us over to eat because we didn't have enough money for a Thanksgiving spread," Johnson wrote.

"Things are much different these days ????????, but my mom and I will never forget those times," he added. "Which is why it's impossible for her to speak about our blessings without getting very emotional."

Johnson posted moments of his Thanksgiving meal on Instagram as the actor spent the holiday with his wife, Lauren Hashian, their two daughters, his mother, Ata Johnson, and other family and friends.

The 50-year-old shared posts by posting a video of the Thanksgiving spread on the dining table over Iz's rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and his gratitude to the chefs who prepared the meal.

"We went around the table praising [family chef @chefputtie] and our staff - and when we got to my mom (as always), it's very hard for her to talk about the blessings of Thanksgiving without crying," he said. "Hope all of you out there, and your families had a blessed one as well ????❤️"







