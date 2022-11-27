Queen Camilla accused of treating black child unfairly

Activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has been accused of making unfair, misleading and provocative comment against Queen Consort Camilla.
Retweeting a video of the Queen Consort, Shola Mos-Shogbamimu wrote, "The way Camilla holds this child’s hand is very disturbing. I’ve a strong itch to slap her hand right off. What the hell did she think she was doing to this Black child?"
The video, which multiple users said was edited, was deleted but Dr Shola's caption was still present on her Twitter.
Royal journalist Richard called out the activist for her comments.
He wrote, "What a nasty, unfair and provocative comment. This gives a very misleading view of the Queen's encounter with the child."
Hundreds of royal fans expressed outrage at Dr Shola, with some asking Twitter to take action against her.
Others said police should take action against the activist over misleading tweet against Camilla.
Irina linked arms with Bradley in a show of affection while clad in a black hoodie
Jaya Bachchan was happy to be a wife and mother instead of an actor
The picture shows there is something that is not fine between the couple
'The Crown' star Emma Corrin said that they don't mind if people get their ‘pronouns wrong’
Emilia Clarke visited an ice cream parlor themed around 'Game Of Thrones'
Jungkook surpasses 600M streams on Spotify