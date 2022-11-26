Dua Lipa shares pics from ‘sweet week’ with legend Sir Mick Jagger

Dua Lipa dropped gorgeous snaps from her busy week which included a visit to the recording studio with Sir Mick Jagger.

The Levitating singer, 27 proudly sat next to the Rolling Stones legend, 79, and immortalised the moment in a set of polaroid pictures she shared the pics on her social media account.

Dua looked stunning as she wore a leather jacket for the visit she layered the oversized jacket over a mini dress and teamed it with tights and knee-high black boots.

Meanwhile, Mick donned a brown printed shirt which he wore with a t-shirt and trousers - as well as green socks.



While it's unclear if the duo are working together it has been reported The Rolling Stones were set to release their first album of new music next year