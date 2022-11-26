Ulrika Jonsson defends Kelsey Parker amid dating rumours with convicted killer

Ulrika Jonsson came in support of Kelsey Parker after it was revealed that she is dating a convicted killer months after the death of her late husband Tom Parker.

Mother-of-two Kelsey, 32, has found love with electrician Sean Boggans, 39, while mourning her husband, The Wanted star Tom, since losing him to cancer in March.

Now, presenter Ulrika, 55, has claimed the actress is 'deserving of a new life' while revealing she dating a criminal herself for a short while.

In her column for The Sun, she wrote: 'It is not for us to decide when she is permitted to start that life. Nor should we judge who that life should be with.

'I dated a criminal for a short while, not that long ago. Some people might have thought I was bonkers.

'But since my brief fling with the criminal, I do know other men have hurt and damaged me emotionally with far worse consequences than the criminal ever did.'

Kelsey's new boyfriend was jailed in 2013 for killing a stranger with a single punch while waiting for a taxi outside an east London boozer.

Sean is understood to be dating Kelsey some eight months after the death of her husband Tom.

But the electrician spent time behind bars after fatally punching Shaun McDermott, 44, during a heated argument over a taxi outside the Havering Oak pub in Romford.