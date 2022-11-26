Netflix reveals 'Wednesday' dance sequence was choreographed by Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega did not only impressed fans with her impeccable acting but also with her spectacular dance moves in Wednesday.

Netflix recently released series Wednesday is grabbing the eyeballs of fans for its plot and amazing performance of the 20-year-old actor.

The streaming platform has shared a dance scene from the series featuring Jenna Ortega who is the titular character in Wednesday.

In a spooky themed party Wednesday Addams can be seen swaying in front of Tyler Galpin played by Hunter Doohan.

Wednesday dances with intense expressions on her face while donning a black satin flared frock and her hair tied up in a bun and her forehead covered with fringes.

While everyone else in the scene was dressed in white clothes.

Netflix has revealed that the dance moves for this sequence were choreographed by Jenna herself.

For the unversed, Wednesday is recently released Netflix series directed by Tim Burton and it is a spin-off to the ’90s and The Addams Family and the 1993 sequel Addams Family Values.

