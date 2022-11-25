Kim Kardashian ‘not surprised’ Kanye West showed intimate images to employees

Kim Kardashian is reportedly not surprised that her ex-husband Kanye West showed her explicit images to his former employees.

The reality TV star was “disgusted” at the thought that the rapper would stoop so low but keeping in mind what he has done these past several months, this was not a shock for Kim.

An insider told Hollywood Life, “Nothing that Kanye does surprises her anymore. She is just trying to keep her mind off his antics and focus on her children and herself.”

“She doesn’t have the time to get involved in all his scandals,” the insider added. “Kim is tired of being associated with them.”

After his latest scandal with Addidas, the insider said that “all Kim wants is for this divorce to be finalized so she can truly get on with her life.”