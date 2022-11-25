Meghan Markle ‘pulling the strings’ behind Prince Harry: ‘He’s growing weaker and weaker’

Meghan Markle’s power over Prince Harry has just been brought under the microscope, amid the duo’s nomination for the Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) Human Rights award.
This admission has been brought to light by royal author Angela Levin, in her chat with Dan Wootton.
According to Sky News Australia, she began everything by admitting, “It actually makes me feel sick that actually Harry, who was close to his father until he got married, actually felt that he could accept money and an award for trying to prove that his family was racist … there’s zero proof.”
Before concluding she also claimed, “He’s obviously doing what he’s told. I mean he’s becoming weaker and weaker and Meghan just gives him orders it seems and he does it. Because I don’t think any man … would actually want to do that to his family.”
