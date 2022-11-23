Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told ’30 lies’ to Oprah Winfrey: Biographer

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of prolific lying in their infamous 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, a royal biographer has claimed.

The scandalous comment came from royal expert Angela Levin during a chat with Sky News Australia, during which she slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over a human rights award that they received this week.

Suggesting that Harry and Meghan were awarded for ‘standing up to racism’ in their chat with Oprah, Levin said: “This award for heroism is for absolutely nothing… it’s for their Oprah Winfrey interview which doesn’t have any proof. There were over 30 lies in that interview.”

Levin went on to add that another thing Prince Harry and Meghan complain about is ‘not understanding mental health’, and that she doesn’t understand that given they had a platform with Kate Middleton about mental health.