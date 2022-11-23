Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told ’30 lies’ to Oprah Winfrey: Biographer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of prolific lying in their infamous 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, a royal biographer has claimed.
The scandalous comment came from royal expert Angela Levin during a chat with Sky News Australia, during which she slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over a human rights award that they received this week.
Suggesting that Harry and Meghan were awarded for ‘standing up to racism’ in their chat with Oprah, Levin said: “This award for heroism is for absolutely nothing… it’s for their Oprah Winfrey interview which doesn’t have any proof. There were over 30 lies in that interview.”
Levin went on to add that another thing Prince Harry and Meghan complain about is ‘not understanding mental health’, and that she doesn’t understand that given they had a platform with Kate Middleton about mental health.
Wilko Johnson reportedly breathed his last on Monday
Victoria Beckham fears Nicola Peltz’s acting ambitions will 'overshadow' Brooklyn Beckham’s dreams
Amber Heard slaps her insurance company with a lawsuit as she asks them to pay Johnny Depp
Such high-profile departures are relatively rare with the last such example in 1989 when superstar ballerina Sylvie...
Jennifer Lopez leaves fans confused as her profile pictures on all social media accounts go dark
Justin Bieber drops sweet images with wife Hailey Bieber on Instagram after her 26th birthday