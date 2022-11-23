Netflix wraps work on ‘Virgin River’ upcoming season 5, casts 3 more actors

Netflix series Virgin River season 5 which is ready to hit the streaming giant sometime in 2023, has finished production work on its fifth season.

Reportedly, some new members have been added to the cast of the show. Virgin River has been in its production phase since July. It has recently finished work on the fifth season, a few days after its original scheduled end.

The official Instagram account for the show shared a video of the cast celebrating the wrap, while grooving to We Are Family by Sister Sledge, at one of the iconic locations where the series has been filmed.

As per the details available, new members are added to the cast who will be featured for the first time in Virgin River season 5.

Cast

Susan Hogan

Elise Gatien

Paolo Maiolo

Martin Henderson

Alexandra Breckenridge

Tim Matheson

Colin Lawrence

Annette O’Toole

Benjamin Hollingsworth

Previously, it was reported by The Viewers' Perspective on November 21 that some new members will be added to the already existing cast.

However, no character names are revealed as they’re reportedly considered spoilers.